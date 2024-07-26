Biden passes torch to Harris, vows to focus on presidency. July. 26, 2024 07:48. by 워싱턴=문병기 특파원 weappon@donga.com.

“I’ve decided that the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That’s the best way to unite our nation,” said President Joe Biden in his first address to the nation since withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race.



In his Oval Office address, President Joe Biden stated, “Nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy, and that includes personal ambition,” explaining his decision to withdraw from the race. He announced his withdrawal on Sunday while self-isolating after contracting Covid-19.



President Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidency, describing her as “experienced, tough, and capable,” and emphasized that the choice is for the people to make. “The great thing about America is that here, kings and dictators do not rule. The people do. History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America lies in your hands,” Biden said, publicly supporting Harris and criticizing Republican candidate Donald Trump, whom he described as a “threat to democracy.”



“Over the next six months, I’ll be focused on doing my job as president,” Biden said, dismissing suggestions from some Republicans urging him to resign. He also stated that he would continue to advocate for gun violence prevention, Supreme Court reform, peace and security in the Middle East, ending the war and strengthening NATO and alliances in the Indo-Pacific region.



