British travel magazine selects Korea as destination of the year. July. 26, 2024 07:45. by Sang-Un Kim sukim@donga.com.

Wanderlust, the biggest travel magazine in the U.K., selected South Korea as a destination of the year.



According to the London office of the Korea Tourism Organization on Thursday, South Korea was featured on the cover of Wanderlust's August and September issue, published on the same day. The magazine, which was founded in 1993, has a circulation of 138,000, the highest number among all British travel magazines. “We decided to focus on destinations worth introducing to travelers who like adventures, starting in this issue, and selected South Korea as the first destination,” said Wanderlust.



“South Korea has garnered more attention with its K-culture for the past few years. However, when I visited stunning places in the country in April this year, I rarely saw any Western travelers,” said George Kipouros, the editor-in-chief of the magazine. “It was not crowded, people were kind, and prices were good.”



This issue highlights things to enjoy in South Korea over 18 pages, including a travel route to experience traditional cultural heritage in Gyeongju, Andong, Seoul, Suwon, and Jeju; a trekking and walking path in Mount Jiri, Changwon, Mount Sora, Mount Bukha, Suncheon Bay, and Pyeongchang; and a travel plan to enjoy K-pop and K-drama in Seoul, Chuncheon, Busan, and Yeosu.



한국어