Controversy ignites as black woman shot by white officer. July. 25, 2024 07:20. by Woo-Sun Lim imsun@donga.com.

The story of a Black woman who was shot and killed by a white police officer in the United States has recently sparked controversy. Both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have issued statements calling for solidarity and emphasizing that "Black Lives Matter." Harris, likely to replace Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee following his recent withdrawal, has Jamaican and Indian heritage and has garnered significant support from non-white voters. Some observers believe this incident could bring racial tensions to the forefront of the November presidential election.



"I urge Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act," Harris said in a statement on Wednesday, according to The Hill and other news outlets. The victim, Sonya Massey, 36, was shot and killed by 30-year-old Sangamon County sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson in her home in Springfield, Illinois, on July 6. Massey had called the police that day, saying, "I think there's an intruder in my house." Grayson responded and searched the area around the house but found no one inside. He entered the house and asked for identification. When Massey lifted a pot of boiling water from the stove, Grayson cursed and ordered her to put it down, then shot her in the head. Grayson claimed self-defense, but bodycam footage of the incident was released on Monday, provoking public outrage.



"Sonya’s death at the hands of a responding officer reminds us that all too often, Black Americans face fears for their safety in ways many of us do not," President Biden said in a statement. "Sonya Massey deserved to be safe. The disturbing footage released yesterday confirm‎s what we know from the lived experiences of so many," said Vice President Harris. "We have much work to do to ensure that our justice system fully lives up to its name," she added, calling for unity.



