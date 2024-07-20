How foreigners find Korea interesting. July. 20, 2024 08:05. by Chin-Ku Lee sys1201@donga.com.

A few years ago, when I met Japanese public officials in charge of cultural tourism in Tottori Prefecture, I mentioned that in Korea, there are places called jjimjilbang where you can bathe, stay overnight, play computer games, and watch movies. They found it fascinating. When I explained that some places also have bowling alleys, karaoke rooms, hot saunas, and even 'ice rooms' like freezers, they responded with "Eh? Eh?" unable to imagine it. This experience made me realize that what is familiar to us can be fascinating to foreigners.



This book contains stories that are well-known to us but inevitably fascinating to foreigners. For instance, "In Europe or America, it is common for oysters to be sold by the piece at restaurants, typically costing 4-5 dollars each, and sometimes more. Even at markets, oysters are sold by the piece. However, in Korea, oysters are sold by weight. You can buy around 20 shucked oysters for about 5 dollars at supermarkets." (From 'Seoul, the City That Never Sleeps')



It is a peculiar book. As you can see, the content is not particularly new to us. However, thinking about how foreigners unfamiliar with Korea might find it fascinating makes it oddly interesting.



The author also highlights the low risk of losing belongings in Korea, mentioning examples such as subway station lockers on game days. When thousands of people gather and lockers run out, people simply leave their bags nearby and retrieve them after the game. He notes that it's common to leave delivered packages at the front door or for delivery drivers to leave car doors open while making deliveries without anyone taking them. How many foreigners wouldn't be surprised to hear that the engine is left running, whether it's a truck or a motorcycle?



