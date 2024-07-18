Trump: ‘Taiwan should pay for U.S. defense costs’. July. 18, 2024 07:38. by Woo-Sun Lim imsun@donga.com.

“We should bring businesses back to the United States. I will use tariffs and other economic policies to achieve this,” said former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek on Tuesday. Trump stated that if he wins the presidential election in November, he will implement an “America First” trade policy.



Trump proposed imposing high tariffs on countries around the world, with a 60% tariff on China and a 10% tariff on other countries, including the European Union. The interview took place at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on June 25.



When asked if the U.S. would protect Taiwan in the face of China's military threat, Trump responded negatively. He said, “Taiwan swiped almost our entire semiconductor industry. They’re rolling in cash, and we’re just their insurance policy. They need to pay up for defense costs.” Trump also expressed respect for China and Chinese President Xi Jinping.



"I'm not a big fan of sanctions," Trump remarked, referring to the Biden administration's sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. He also criticized the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the ban on the Chinese video app TikTok.



