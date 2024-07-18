Global fashion brands join in Paris Olympics ceremonies. July. 18, 2024 07:37. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

With the upcoming summer Olympic Games held in Paris, the global city of fashion, the opening and closing ceremonies of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games are set to serve as a grand runway for athletes' outfits, with top fashion houses from around the world vying for recognition in a design competition. French luxury goods giant Louis Vuitton Moët & Chandon (LVMH) is the official sponsor of the Games.



Yet Mongolia's rising apparel company, Michel & Amazonka, is capturing the spotlight, outshining all global luxury brands. In an article titled “They Just Won the Olympics: Internet Goes Wild for Mongolia’s Paris 2024 Outfits," CNN highlighted the popularity of the Mongolian team uniforms, which have been receiving enthusiastic praise on social media since their debut last week.



Established in 2015 by Mongolian designer sisters Michelle and Amazonka Choigaaraa, the brand is celebrated for its contemporary European interpretation of traditional Mongolian clothing. The new uniforms are a fusion of Mongolia's national colors—white, blue, and red—with elements such as the Eiffel Tower and the Olympic torch, representing the host city of Paris. According to the Mongolian Olympic Committee, "The suits are all handmade and take about 20 hours to complete."



The response to these uniforms on social media has been overwhelmingly positive. A TikTok fashion influencer's video showcasing the Mongolian suits, captioned "Mongolia has already won gold before the Olympics even started," has amassed over 2 million views. Similarly, a post on Michel & Amazonka's official Instagram account featured the suits, drawing comments such as "the most beautiful suits I've ever seen" and "so delicate and beautifully designed.”



