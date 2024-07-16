144 athletes to represent Korea in 22 Sports at Paris Olympics. July. 16, 2024 07:42. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

Korea will send 144 athletes to compete in 22 sports at the Paris Olympics, which will kick off on July 26 (local time). Both the youngest and oldest participants are shooters. The youngest member of the Korean team is 17-year-old Bahn Hyo-jin, a high school student from Daegu Sports High School. Bahn will compete in the women's 10-meter air rifle shooting event. Having started shooting in 2021, she earned her spot on the Olympic team in just three years. Bahn will also compete in the mixed air rifle event with 24-year-old Park Ha-jun. The oldest athlete is 43-year-old Lee Bona, competing in the women's shooting trap. Lee Bona won a silver and a bronze medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics before Bahn Hyo-jin was born.



In archery, Kim Woo-jin (32) will aim for his third consecutive gold medal following victories in Rio de Janeiro (2016) and Tokyo (2021). The athlete with the most Olympic appearances is yachtsman Ha Ji-min (35), who has participated in every Olympics since the 2008 Beijing Games. Sports climbing coach Seo Jong-guk (51) and athlete Seo Chae-hyun (21) are notable for setting the record of "family participation" on the Korean team.



Swimming has the highest number of Korean athletes, with 23 participants, followed by shooting, with 16 athletes. Women's handball, the only team sport in which Korea will compete, has 14 players.



