‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star Shannen Doherty dies. July. 16, 2024 07:41. by 이호재 hoho@donga.com.

Shannen Doherty, an actor who gained popularity with a U.S. TV show titled “Beverly Hills, 90210,” passed away at the age of 53 after battling cancer for nine years.



According to the Associated Press and CNN on Sunday (local time), the PR representative of Doherty announced that the actor passed away after fighting breast cancer for several years. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and was deemed ‘cured’ two years later before the cancer spread to the brain, etc. in 2020. She shared her story of fighting cancer on her podcast and said in April this year that she was getting rid of some of her items to make things easier for her mom.



Doherty debuted as a child actor at age 10 and garnered attention by playing Brenda Walsh in “Beverly Hills, 90210,” a high-teen romance drama against the background of a wealthy neighborhood in Los Angeles in the 1990s. The TV show lasted 10 seasons until 2000 and was also broadcast and popular in South Korea.



