Party conference of Lee, by Lee, and for Lee. July. 16, 2024 07:41. .

“I really wanted to witness the moment when Lee Jae-myung declares his candidacy. I was very curious about what new visions he would propose, but it was too bad that I couldn’t attend it. A public hearing of the prosecution reform TF for the complete separation of investigation and prosecution was held during that time.”



Min Hyung-bae, a candidate for the Democratic Party of Korea’s member of the supreme council, posted a long excuse of why he couldn’t attend the event on Thursday, directly explaining why he was unable to attend Lee’s announcement to run for the party’s leader position again on Wednesday.



In fact, five candidates for the Democratic Party of Korea’s members of the supreme council were standing behind Lee with their hands politely held together when he made the announcement. Those include current active lawmakers Kang Sun-woo, Kim Min-seok, Jeon Hyun-hee, and Han Jun-ho, as well as deputy spokesperson Kim Ji-ho. They posted pictures of themselves with Lee on their respective Facebook page after Lee’s candidacy announcement was made.



“I will be the best member of the supreme council to open the era of President Lee Jae-myung,” said Kang Sun-woo, “I prepared Lee’s declaration of candidacy along with the candidate himself,” said Kim Min-seok. “I will stand with Lee’s courageous decision,” said Jeon Hyun-hee. “I now stand with Lee Jae-myung,” said Han Jun-ho. Embarrassing phrases like these were added along with the pictures. It seems like Min explained why he couldn’t attend in advance in case of criticism from hardline supporters of Lee.



The party conference of the Democratic Party of Korea is a giant mass. At the same time, it might look just a little better compared to the extreme situation of the People Power Party conference. A supreme council member is a key leadership position that leads the party and its leader. However, there is no pledge of what they are going to do for the country or the party, only with promises to help and protect Lee.



Lee is also using the party conference as a step to prepare for the next presidential election based on the atmosphere in which he would certainly become the next party leader. The reason why he mentioned the need to reform the comprehensive real estate holding tax and the possibility of postponing the financial investment income tax during his declaration of candidacy is to expand his support base and gain votes from the moderate. It must be based on the calculation to create his image as a reasonable next presidential candidate by proposing policies not in line with the party’s official stance. Kwak Sang-eon, who was practically forced to resign from the floor leader position after he abstained from voting, not opposed, on the impeachment of the prosecutor in charge of SBW’s transfer of money to North Korea, would find it unfair. It was an issue described as the party’s official stance by its leadership, who told its members to vote for the agenda.



The Legislation and Judiciary Committee led by the Democratic Party of Korea will hold hearings on the petition calling for President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment on July 19 and 26, with First Lady Kim Keon Hee and her mother, Choi Eun-soon, as witnesses. Around the People Power Party’s party conference on July 23, the opposition party will push for re-voting the Corporal Chae special prosecution law and the Han Dong-hoon special prosecution law. The party is planning to be in charge of attacking the ruling party while offsetting Lee’s judicial risks.



Prior to the party conference, the Democratic Party revised its party constitution to make an exception for party leaders who resign at least a year before running for the presidential election. It faced criticism for forcing a revision tailored to Lee. It is truly a party conference of Lee Jae-myung, by Lee Jae-myung, and for Lee Jae-myung.



한국어