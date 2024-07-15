Trump, wounded in assassination attempt, shouts ‘Fight’. July. 15, 2024 07:39. by 밀워키=문병기 weappon@donga.com.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, a Republican presidential candidate, was subjected to an assassination attempt during a campaign rally on Saturday (local time). Trump, who sustained a gunshot wound to his right ear, was urgently evacuated, and it has been revealed that his life is not in danger. However, two people, including the assassination suspect, were killed, and two others were critically injured. With an assassination attempt on the former president and leading presidential candidate, the U.S. presidential election, now just 114 days away, is expected to be thrown into turmoil once again.



On this day, former President Trump held his final campaign rally in the small town of Butler near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, before the Republican National Convention begins on Monday. This event, which was a 'departure ceremony,' was held ahead of his official nomination as the presidential candidate.



However, the rally was interrupted by gunfire just over ten minutes after former President Trump took the stage. The shooting occurred as Trump pointed to statistics on illegal immigrants and said, "The worst president in the history of our country took over, and look what happened to our country.” Amid sudden noise and screams, Trump clutched his ear and quickly ducked behind the podium, with the noise continuing a few more times afterward.



The rally stage turned into chaos as Secret Service agents and security personnel rushed onto it. There were clear bloodstains on former President Trump's ear and face, indicating bleeding. Surrounded by his security detail, Trump clenched his fist and shouted "Fight!" while his supporters chanted "USA." Trump was assisted off the stage and left the scene in a vehicle.



The suspect in the assassination attempt on former President Trump has been identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old white male from Pennsylvania. Crooks was shot dead at the scene, and an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle was found nearby. The FBI and other authorities are investigating the incident, which they have classified as an "assassination attempt on a former president," to determine the motive behind the crime.



Amidst growing debates within the Democratic Party about replacing President Biden as their candidate, the assassination attempt on former President Trump is expected to further shake up the U.S. presidential race. This incident is also projected to accelerate the consolidation of Trump's support base.



한국어