'Pachinko,' 'The Vegetarian' selected as part of NYT's 100 Best Books. July. 15, 2024 07:39.

“Pachinko” and “The Vegetarian,” both written by authors of Korean descent, ranked on the list of “The Best Books of the 21st Century” released by The New York Times.



Korean-American author Lee Min-jin’s “Pachinko” and South Korean writer Han Kang’s “The Vegetarian,” which earned the 2016 Man Booker Prize, ranked 15th and 49th, respectively, on the list of the top 100 books among those written since January 2001, which was announced by The NYT on Saturday (local time). The newspaper commented that “Pachinko” is a chronicle of a South Korean family living a turbulent life over four generations in the face of war, colonial rule, and personal conflicts while portraying “The Vegetarian” as a surrealistic exploration of not only what feeds the body but also what the soul requires.



The highest honor went to Elena Ferrante’s “My Brilliant Friend,” a story of two Neapolitan women sharing true friendship while growing up in the 1950s. The list was created based on a survey of 503 international novelists, nonfiction authors, and poets who recommended 10 books each to commemorate the first 25 years of the 21st century. Stephen King, called the “King of Horror,” and Hollywood star Sarah Jessica Parker joined the survey.



