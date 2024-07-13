U.S. nuclear forces on permanent mission to Korean Peninsula. July. 13, 2024 08:00. by Joo-Young Jeon aimhigh@donga.com.

The U.S. nuclear forces will be assigned to missions on the Korean Peninsula not only in wartime but also in peacetime to deter and respond to North Korea's nuclear threats. The U.S. and South Korea have agreed to discuss the deployment of U.S. strategic assets, such as strategic bombers and strategic nuclear submarines (SSBN), 24/7 and to deploy them on the Korean Peninsula at a level comparable to permanent deployment. This is the first time such details have been formalized in a document. On Thursday, during a summit meeting held at the NATO Summit, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden adopted a joint statement of the Guidelines for Nuclear Deterrence and Nuclear Operations on the Korean Peninsula.



The joint statement reaffirms the unwavering commitment of the two presidents to respond decisively to any nuclear attack by North Korea against the ROK. This commitment, as reiterated by President Biden, is backed by the full range of U.S. capabilities, including nuclear. President Yoon also emphasized that the ROK’s full range of capabilities will significantly bolster the Alliance’s combined defense posture. ROK's First Deputy Director of National Security Kim Tae-hyo stressed in the briefing after the summit meeting that this is a special commitment provided by the U.S. to the ROK as its ally, underscoring the strength of the alliance.



The ROK Ministry of National Defense clarified that the joint guidelines are primarily aimed at increasing the frequency and intensity of the deployment of U.S. strategic assets. This strategic move is designed to deter North Korea's nuclear threats and ensure an immediate nuclear retaliation posture (nuclear umbrella) in the event of a North Korean nuclear attack, thereby enhancing the security of the region.



Meanwhile, President Biden criticized North Korea, China, Russia, and Iran together in a press conference following the NATO summit, stating that they are currently seeking ways to influence the international order together.



한국어