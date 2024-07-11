Hezbollah and Israel edge closer to all-out war amid escalating attacks. July. 11, 2024 07:53. by 카이로=김기윤 특파원 pep@donga.com.

Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shia Islamist militant group, and Israel are on the brink of an all-out war. Hezbollah has been engaging in conflict with Israel since the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel went to war in October 2023.



According to The Times of Israel, Hezbollah launched over 200 rockets on Thursday at the Golan Heights, a disputed border area between Israel and Lebanon, killing two civilians in a car. The attack was in retaliation for the death of Yasser Qarnabash, an operative of Hezbollah's secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah, in an Israeli attack.



Near the Red Sea, Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who also support Hamas, attacked Israel. Al-Massira TV, operated by the Houthis, reported that ballistic missiles and drones targeted Israel and three private U.S. cargo vessels. Iran, a supporter of Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Hamas, announced its continued support for these groups against Israel.



Israel continues to target civilian facilities in Gaza. On Tuesday, the Israeli military bombed a UN shelter in southern Gaza, killing at least 29 people and injuring dozens. The Israeli Forces claimed Hamas members were hiding in this shelter-turned-school run by the UNRWA, justifying its attack.



However, criticism is mounting over the Israeli Forces' airstrikes, which have targeted schools in Al-Nuseirat in the Middle Area since July 6. The UNRWA reported that at least 500 women and children have died at UN-run schools and refugee camps since the war began in October 2023.



