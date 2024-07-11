Stage Costume Exhibition at the US ‘Grammy Museum’: BTS, Le Sserafim, and More. July. 11, 2024 07:52. by 이지윤 기자 asap@donga.com.

An exhibition will be held at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, California, highlighting ‘HYBE,’ the Korean entertainment company that produced global K-pop groups such as BTS. Stage costumes and production logs of HYBE idol groups such as BTS, Seventeen, and Le Sserafim will be displayed.



On the 9th (local time), the Grammy Museum announced that it will hold an exhibition related to HYBE from the 2nd of next month to September 15th. The exhibition title, "We Believe in Music," is the corporate slogan presented by HYBE in 2021 when it changed its name from Big Hit. It means ‘spreading good influence through music and creating change in life.’



The exhibition features costumes worn by each singer while performing hit songs such as BTS's "Yet To Come," Seventeen's "Maestro," Tomorrow X Together's "Sugar Rush Ride," Enhypen's "Sweet Venom," and Le Sserafim's "Easy."



The museum stated, “You can experience the process of HYBE becoming a leader in the global entertainment industry based on innovation and creativity,” and added, “We planned this exhibition in collaboration with HYBE.”



The Grammy Museum was established in 2008, the 50th anniversary of the US popular music awards ceremony, the Grammy Awards. It is a five-story building with an exhibition hall area of 2,800 m² (approximately 850 pyeong). According to the Grammy Museum, this exhibition will be held on both the second and third floors and will be the largest exhibition since its construction.



