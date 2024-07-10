GOP 2024 platform emphasizes alliances’ defense spending. July. 10, 2024 07:49. by 워싱턴=문병기 특파원 weappon@donga.com.

In its 2024 party platform released on Monday, the U.S. Republican Party announced a foreign policy focused on core American interests, emphasizing the need for allies to fulfill their defense spending obligations. With the next presidential election just 120 days away, the GOP's platform reflects a commitment to former President Trump's "America First" agenda.



The Republican National Committee adopted a platform that includes 20 commitments, such as border defense and ending inflation. The platform is titled "Make America Great Again," echoing Trump's well-known campaign slogan. "We will return to peace through strength," the platform states, adding, "We will rebuild our alliance network in the region to ensure a future of peace."



The 2024 platform underscores the GOP's demand that NATO member countries meet defense spending standards and that South Korea and other allies increase their defense contributions. In an April interview with Time, former President Trump insisted that South Korea should bear a larger share of defense costs, stating, "I want South Korea to treat us properly."



As part of its "America First Economic Agenda," the GOP supports implementing baseline tariffs on foreign-made goods and revoking China's most favored nation status.



