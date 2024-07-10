Hanwha Systems exports Cheongung-II missile defense system to Saudi Arabia. July. 10, 2024 07:48. by 전남혁 기자 forward@donga.com.

Hanwha Systems announced on July 9 plans to export the multi-function radar (MFR, photo) of its medium-range surface-to-air guided weapon ‘Cheongung-II,’ dubbed as ‘Korean Patriot,’ to Saudi Arabia. The deal is worth 866.9 million dollars (about 1.2 trillion won).



LIG Nex1, which developed ‘Cheongung-II, signed an export contract worth 3.2 billion dollars (about 4.27 trillion won) with Saudi Arabia in November last year. One Cheongung unit comprises a multi-function radar, vertical launcher, and engagement control center. Hanwha Systems develops and sources the multi-function radar. The recent deal worth trillions is the second since exporting Cheongung-II MFR to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2022 at 1.1 billion dollars (approximately KRW 1.3 trillion).



The Cheongung-II MFR, a joint development by the Agency for Defense Development (ADD) and Hanwha Systems, was introduced into service in 2020. The Middle East export model, equipped with the latest ‘Active Phased Array (AESA) radar’, is a standout feature. This advanced version can simultaneously detect and track enemy fighters and enemy ballistic missiles from all directions, showcasing its unique capabilities.



Hanwha Systems provided further insight into the Cheongung-II MFR, highlighting its ability to integrate multiple radar functions into a single radar. This versatile system can perform a range of complex missions, including detection, tracking, enemy identification, response to radio interference (jamming), and guided missile capture, tracking, and communication. The company also plans to adapt the models exported to the UAE for use in Saudi Arabia, ensuring they meet local environmental conditions and needs.



