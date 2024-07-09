K-pop guru Kim Yeong-seok allows Oxford University to use his songs. July. 09, 2024 07:55. by 이지윤 기자 leemail@donga.com.

Composer and music producer Kim Hyeong-seok (pictured) permitted the use of approximately 1,400 songs he composed to Oxford University to promote the Korean language.



Kim held a special lecture and concert at Oxford University's Sheldonian Hall on July 4 (local time). The special lecture, titled ‘K-pop from the Godfather of K-pop,’ described K-pop's past, present, and future along with Professor Jo Ji-eun of the Department of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies at Oxford University. Kim is the first Asian pop musician to lecture at the Sheldonian Hall, built in the 17th century.



“I am honored that K-pop has taken over Oxford University, one of the top universities in the world. I will continue to do my best to promote the Korean language in the age of artificial intelligence, where language is important,” he said. He permitted his songs to be used by a research team at Oxford University for Korean language education purposes. At the event, he also released ‘Ganada Song,’ a Korean learning song he created with Professor Cho.



“K-pop is evolving by embracing various cultures and languages. The future of K-pop is bright, despite concerns. K-pop transformed crisis into opportunities by actively responding to digital music,” he said.



