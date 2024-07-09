New president elected in Iran – A new spring or long winter?. July. 09, 2024 07:54. by 조보은기자 .

Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian has been elected as the new president of Iran. After Khomeini's revolution in 1978, Iran was entrenched in Islamic fundamentalism, and many were dubious about how long it would last. Though the Pahlavi dynasty was notorious for corruption and incompetence, Iran was a country rich in resources and high growth potential. It was the most open of Islamic countries, and even miniskirts were in fashion.



Iran has lived as an orthodox Muslim country for over half a century. In the international community, it became a supporter of Shiites and a backdrop for hard-lined resistance forces. Against this background, a hard-liner president died in a helicopter accident. Such accidents are often accompanied by suspicion as well as acts of revenge, so the election of a candidate that is even more hard-lined comes as no surprise. Meanwhile, there are no signs of US sanctions against Iran being lifted. Missiles were exchanged with Israel, and Iran-allied Houthis and Hezbollah are in a semi-war state. It is unlikely that Iran will send ground troops to Lebanon or Syria, but internal and external pressure on war is not negligible. Nevertheless, the election of a reformist candidate backed by 54% votes is a change that no one could have predicted.



We don't know how far the change will be reached. It would be hasty to expect tangible changes immediately in Iran. Change does not happen overnight- the ice beneath the iceberg may melt, but it takes time to notice the change. Change may take form in the way people think or anxiety. There is a difference between accumulating life's discomforts and pursuing life orientation and systematic change. Perhaps change and direction will become evident in the next generation. You may consider that too far away, but history shows it is a very short achievement. Such efforts should be carried out with persistence and without disruption.



