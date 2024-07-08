Biden rejects cognitive eval‎uation amid growing calls for resignation. July. 08, 2024 07:52. by Hyoun-Soo Kim kimhs@donga.com.

Concerns are only growing as U.S. President Joe Biden rejected a cognitive ability test after his shaky performance in a TV debate sparked concerns over his old age last month. His first post-debate interview also worsened the situation, although he originally intended to quell the rising calls for resignation. Asked in an interview with ABC News last Friday (local time) whether he would be willing to take a cognitive eval‎uation test, he said no all three times. The Washington Post (WP) wrote that his refusal of cognitive testing is an obvious mistake from either a medical or political perspective, pointing out that he only affronted voters who wish to rest assured that he will be able to work four more years.



Furthermore, a heated controversy has erupted since the WP reported that President Biden’s aides provided a list of questions prior to two radio interviews, which were pre-recorded and aired last Thursday. Although his team defended this as a “normal” practice, it has only intensified the debate about his cognitive fitness.



