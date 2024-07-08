Fu Bao’s sister pandas celebrate birthday. July. 08, 2024 07:52. by 정서영 cero@donga.com.

The elder sister of the twin picked a bamboo dumbbell, and the younger one selected a bamboo microphone, symbolizing good health and popularity, respectively.



The first twin pandas born in Korea, Rui Bao and Hui Bao, celebrated their birthday on Sunday at Panda World in Everland. They are the younger siblings of Fu Bao, who was returned to China in April.



Born on July 7 last year to mother Ai Bao and father Le Bao, Rui Bao and Hui Bao weighed only 180 grams and 140 grams at birth. Within a year, the sisters have both exceeded 30 kilograms and are growing up healthy.



The birthday celebration was attended by 60 fans who were invited to the party through a special selection process, as well as Everland Zoo staff, including keepers Kang Chul-won and Song Young-kwan. Panda World keepers presented the two pandas with a wooden car measuring 2 meters long and 1 meter wide to wish them a long, unobstructed journey of life, and a large one-meter diameter cake made of bamboo, water woo (a nutritious bread eaten by pandas), and carrots.



July is a month of birthdays for the entire panda family, including not only the twins but also their mom Ai Bao (13th), big sister Fu Bao (20th), and dad Le Bao (28th). To celebrate, the amusement park will host the ‘Bao Family Birthday Festa’ through August 4.



