Galaxy will be the cheapest in Korea. July. 08, 2024 07:52. by 최지원 jwchoi@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics' first ring-shaped wearable device, the 'Galaxy Ring' (photo), is expected to be priced at around 490,000 won for domestic release. It has been reported that both the Galaxy Ring and the new Galaxy foldable smartphones, set to be unveiled on Wednesday, will have the lowest prices in the world for the domestic release.



According to the information and communication technology (ICT) industry on Sunday, Samsung Electronics is set to hold the 'Galaxy Unpacked' event in Paris, France, on Wednesday (local time), where they will unveil the Galaxy Ring, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It appears that Samsung will continue its trend of setting the lowest domestic release prices for these new products compared to other markets worldwide.



The ring-shaped smart wearable device Galaxy Ring focuses on healthcare functions such as measuring and managing sleep quality, blood sugar, and heart rate. While these measurements are also possible with the existing Galaxy Watch, the Galaxy Ring is expected to be more convenient for sleep health care since many users tend to remove their watches while sleeping. The Galaxy Ring was first unveiled in person at the 'Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024' held in Barcelona, Spain, in February of this year.



The domestic release prices for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 are expected to be approximately 1,485,000 won and 2,229,700 won, respectively, for the 256GB models. This represents an increase of about 80,000 to 130,000 won compared to the previous models, the Flip 5 and Fold 5 (256GB). The ICT industry also anticipates that the U.S. release prices will rise by about $100 (approximately 140,000 won) compared to their predecessors.



