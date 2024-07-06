Argentina Advances to Copa America Semifinals. July. 06, 2024 07:43. by 김정훈 기자 hun@donga.com.

"Argentina goalkeeper Martinez decided the game," reported ESPN, describing the dramatic quarterfinal match between Argentina and Ecuador at the 2024 Copa America, held at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on the 5th.



Argentina, a 15-time Copa America champion, defeated Ecuador 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regular time, advancing to the semifinals. Notably, Copa America matches do not include extra time, except in the final.



Despite Lionel Messi (37) missing Argentina's first penalty kick, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (32) turned the tide by saving the shots of Ecuador's first and second kickers, Angel Mena and Allan Minda. Martinez, who previously secured Argentina's victory in the 2022 Qatar World Cup final with a crucial save in the penalty shootout against France and received the Golden Glove Award, once again showcased his exceptional skills to lead Argentina to a dramatic win.



Messi's participation had been uncertain due to a hamstring injury, but he started the match. Argentina took the lead with a goal from defender Lisandro Martinez off a corner kick in the 35th minute of the first half. However, Ecuador equalized in the first minute of added time in the second half, forcing the game into a penalty shootout.



한국어