Brazil, Uruguay to clash in 2024 Copa America quarterfinals. July. 05, 2024 07:51. by 김정훈 기자 hun@donga.com.

Brazil and Uruguay will meet in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Copa America (South American soccer championship) on July 7th. It's a bit early to see Uruguay, the tournament's most successful team with 15 wins, alongside Argentina, and Brazil, the nine-time champions, meet in the quarterfinals. Brazil unexpectedly struggled in Group D qualifying with one win and two draws (5 points), losing the group lead to Colombia (7 points, two wins, one draw) and finishing second. As a result, Brazil will meet Uruguay, the Group C champions.



Objective strength favors Brazil. Brazil is ranked number four in the FIFA rankings, 10 spots higher than Uruguay, which is ranked 14th. In terms of head-to-head record, Brazil leads with 40 wins, 17 draws, and 22 losses. Fox News of the United States analyzed the odds from betting sites and found that Brazil is slightly more likely to win.



However, Uruguay is far ahead in terms of wins in the Copa America. Uruguay won all three games in the group stage, scoring nine goals and conceding just one. "Given their performance in the group stage, Brazil needs to improve, or they could lose to Uruguay," said the BBC.



