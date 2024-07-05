Five novelists unite under the theme of music. July. 05, 2024 07:49. by 김소민 기자 somin@donga.com.

A collection of five short stories based on music, Music Novel Collection (Franz), was organized by Franz, a music publishing company named after composer Franz Schubert (1797-1828), and features five novelists: Kim Ae-ran, Kim Yeon-su, Yoon Sung-hui, Eun Hee-kyung, and Pyun Hye-young.



Despite sharing the theme of music, the five stories in this collection are as diverse as the personalities of their authors. Each story is a unique exploration of life's unexpected challenges, offering a variety of perspectives.



At the end of the book, there are also interviews with the authors and editors. "I tend to write novels with the mindset of asking a question and discovering more about it," Eun Hee-kyung said. "Music was also a world I wanted to enter and peek into."



"I was very happy to see the names of the writers who joined the project," Kim Ae-ran said. "When I open the book, I think it will remain as a 'melody card' that plays five pieces of music."



Just as a song can amplify our emotions in a few minutes, these five novels will take you on an emotional journey, allowing you to experience life's intense moments in a more profound way.



