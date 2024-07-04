Goryeong County becomes the country’s fifth ancient city. July. 04, 2024 08:19. by 사지원 4g1@donga.com.

Goryeong County was designated a new ancient city in recognition of leading the Gaya confederacy in the 5th and 6th centuries. It became the country’s fifth ancient city 20 years after Gyeongju, Buyeo, Gongju, and Iksan were appointed as ancient cities in 2004.



On Wednesday, the Korea Heritage Service announced that the Central Committee for Deliberation on Preservation and Promotion of Ancient Cities designated Goryeong County as another ancient city. “Ancient cities” refer to areas with great historical significance that previously served as the Korean people's political and cultural hub. “The committee highly appreciated the significance of designating Goryeong County as an ancient city because it is home to the castle town area of Daegaya, which features magnificent scenery with its architectural framework kept well-maintained,” the agency said. “Citizens have a consensus of the designation of an ancient city.”



The South Korean government chose four areas, including Gyeongju, as ancient cities as it enacted the Special Act on the Preservation and Promotion of Ancient Cities in March 2004. Once categorized as an ancient city, the government funds the concerned area to recover its image of an ancient city by improving dwelling conditions and urban spaces, cultivating ancient areas for better cultural and historical environments, and developing travel hubs that will facilitate travel hub centers for world heritages and historically significant remains.



The capital area of Daegaya was based in Goryeong County and led the Gaya confederacy around the 5th to 6th centuries when Gaya was in its late years. The province is famous for Gaya-era remains, including a capital castle site, tumuli, and a defense fortress for the palace. Last year, the Jisan-dong tumuli, consisting of seven cemeteries, was named a UNESCO World Heritage. “Gaya differentiates from other ancient nations thanks to its originality in that it promoted a unique pottery culture and exported ironware,” Emeritus Professor Kim Se-ki of Daegu Haany University said. The designation as an ancient city would help raise an understanding of this mysterious state and look at it as a more concrete entity.”



