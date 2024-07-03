Judoka Huh Mi-mi: ‘We must sing National Anthem at Paris Olympics’. July. 03, 2024 07:56. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

National judo team member Huh Mi-mi (22), who is set to compete in the Paris Olympics, has vowed to memorize the national anthem's lyrics before the games. Born and raised in Tokyo, Japan, to a Korean father and Japanese mother, Huh never learned the anthem. She held dual citizenship until she renounced her Japanese nationality just before her birthday on December 19 last year.



“It’s natural for Koreans to study the national anthem,” Huh said during a recent interview at the Jincheon Athletes’ Village in North Chungcheong Province. “The lyrics are challenging, but I have time to learn them before the Olympics. I aim to win the gold medal in Paris and sing the national anthem on the podium. Please support me.”



Huh earned the nickname ‘Judo Genius’ after winning the National Middle School Judo Championship in Japan in 2017. She was regarded as one of Japan’s top three prospects in high school. She chose Korean nationality to honor her grandmother, who passed away in 2021, leaving a will expressing her wish for Huh to compete wearing the Taegeuk symbol. In joining the Gyeongbuk Sports Council, Huh also discovered she was a fifth-generation descendant of independence activist Heo Seok (1857-1920).



Huh’s performance has improved by combining Korean judo, which emphasizes physical strength, with the sophisticated techniques of Japanese judo. “Mi-mi has a stable center of gravity and excellent catching skills, making her hard to beat,” said Kim Mi-jeong, women's national team coach. “Waking up at 5:30 a.m. every day for training was tough initially, but I have adapted,” Huh said. “I enjoy judo so much that it helps me endure the physical training.”



Christa Deguchi (29, Canada, 1st place), who Huh faced in the World Championships final, is expected to be a key rival at the Paris Olympics. Deguchi, born to a Canadian father and Japanese mother and raised in Japan, also combines the strengths of Japanese judo. Another formidable opponent is Lhagbatogo Enhrilen (26, Mongolia, 13th place), who defeated Huh in all three matches.



“Judo is unpredictable, and the situation can change quickly during a match. Until the Olympics, I will focus on refining my current skills rather than learning new techniques,” she said. “My favorite expression‎ in Korean is ‘can do.’ Hearing it during a match makes me feel capable of anything. I will do my best to win a gold medal in Paris.”



