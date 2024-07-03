Trump gains momentum in election bid after partial immunity ruling. July. 03, 2024 07:53. by 워싱턴=문병기 weappon@donga.com.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday partially upheld former President Donald Trump’s claim of "presidential immunity." The ruling means that Trump cannot be legally penalized for official acts performed while in office, effectively making it impossible for trials related to his criminal indictments, including the attempt to overturn the 2020 election results, to commence before the November presidential election.



In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court concluded that a former president has partial immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts performed during their tenure. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the opinion, “The President has absolute immunity in the exercise of constitutional powers and is also entitled to immunity for other official acts.”



Special Counsel Jack Smith had indicted Trump on charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, including pressuring the Justice Department to change electors, obstructing Vice President Mike Pence's certification of the election results, and inciting the January 6 Capitol riot.



However, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s pressure on the Justice Department fell within the president's authority to inquire and receive reports from department heads, thus not subject to criminal prosecution. The Court remanded the remaining charges to lower courts to determine whether Trump’s actions were official or unofficial.



With the presidential election just four months away and following Trump’s decisive victory in the televised debate last Wednesday, reducing his legal risks is likely to bolster his strong position heading into the election.



