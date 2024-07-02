Lotte Giants boast top winning percentage. July. 02, 2024 08:10. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

Lotte has dramatically turned its season around, achieving 22 wins, two draws, and 14 losses in 38 games since May 16, the highest win rate in the league during this period. Hwang Seong-bin has been a standout performer, successfully stealing 19 bases with an on-base percentage of .404, drawing strength from fans' support.



The team's overall batting has significantly improved, boasting a team batting average of .299 since May 16, with a remarkable .342 average in scoring positions, the best in the league. Previously, Lotte had the lowest team scoring average at .240. Foreign hitter Reyes has also contributed with a .451 batting average and 39 RBIs despite hitting only two home runs.



Yoon Dong-hee has benefited from changes in the batting order, increasing his OPS from .725 to .924 since May 16, surpassing the league average. KIA’s Na Seong-beom had an overall OPS of 0.923 until last year. In comparison, Yoon Dong-hee's OPS was just 0.725 until May 15, which was below the league average of 0.763.



Additionally, the relief team has bolstered the team's performance by securing wins when the team scores first. Before May 15, Lotte had a winning rate of just eight wins, one draw, and 10 losses when scoring first. This has improved to 11 wins and three losses, with Kim Won-joong making nine saves and maintaining a 2.00 ERA during this period.



