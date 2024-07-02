Yangjae and Cheongnyangni among six areas open for development. July. 02, 2024 08:09. by Ho-Kyeong Kim kimhk@donga.com.

Areas near Yangjae and Cheongnyangni stations in Seoul will be accessible and developed without any restrictions on the number of floors or the floor area ratio.



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport made a significant announcement on Monday, revealing its selection of 16 candidate sites for 'White Zones.' These zones, a key feature of the revised National Land Planning and Utilization Act, will play a crucial role in urban development by relaxing regulations on land use, floor area ratios, and building-to-land ratios to encourage mixed-use development.



Korea’s White Zones are areas where local governments can remove land-use restrictions and set floor area ratios and building-to-land ratios. Marina Bay Sands in Singapore was developed through a white zone. Six locations were selected as candidates for the White Zone designation: Yangjae Station, Cheongnyangni Station, Gimpo Airport Station, Deokjeong Station in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, KTX Gwangmyeong Station, and Yeokjeon Neighborhood Park in Uijeongbu City.



Specific plans have been outlined for the Yangjae and Cheongnyangni areas. In the Yangjae Station area, a multipurpose transit center is on the cards, complete with a GTX C stop, the Seocho-gu Office, and a shopping mall. Meanwhile, the Cheongnyangni Station area is slated for high-density development, with a focus on becoming a hub for a metro area bus transfer center, offices, and youth housing facilities.



