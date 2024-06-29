Calls for Biden replacement emerge. June. 29, 2024 07:30. by 애틀란타=문병기 특파원 weappon@donga.com.

"(You're) the worst president in all American history."



The first presidential TV debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump on Thursday quickly devolved into a barrage of personal attacks and misinformation, turning into a negative smear campaign. President Biden's repeated stumbles and gaffes earned harsh criticism as the "worst debate" and amplified concerns about his age. Meanwhile, former President Trump launched aggressive attacks filled with falsehoods, sparking further controversy. With 131 days left until the election, analysts predict that the U.S. presidential race is likely to focus more on negative tactics than on policy discussions.



Held at CNN's studio in Atlanta, Georgia, without so much as a handshake, Biden and Trump clashed head-on over issues such as the economy, abortion rights, and immigration. Trump accused Biden of destroying the greatest economy in American history and labeled him "undoubtedly the worst president." Biden retorted, calling Trump a liar and dubbing him "truly the worst president."



Democrats, who had hoped for a boost in Biden's lackluster support through this early debate, were visibly dismayed. After the debate, there was even talk within the Democratic Party of replacing Biden as the candidate. Vice President Kamala Harris told CNN, "President Biden had a slow start but finished strong," adding, "We should judge him by his achievements over the past three and a half years, not just this debate performance."



