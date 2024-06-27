GRAMPUS Accelerates Web3 Business with Executive Director. June. 27, 2024 14:55. rain@gamedonga.co.kr. - Casual multiplatform company accelerates expansion into Web3 gaming

- Promotion of existing Web3 business leader to Global Head of Web3 Business

- Plans to expand global business in partnership with Web3 partner ISKRA





Global multiplatform gaming studio GRAMPUS has announced an executive promotion to accelerate its Web3 business. John CHO, who has been leading GRAMPUS's new business initiatives, has been promoted to the newly established position of Chief Web3 Officer (CW3O), overseeing the Web3 business. This move signifies the company’s commitment to accelerating its Web3 business.



GRAMPUS CEO Kay Kim stated, "New CW3O John CHO has accumulated experience in online and mobile game businesses by founding and leading various global game companies. During his tenure at GRAMPUS, he has successfully led new blockchain initiatives through the $GRAM ecosystem. With his promotion to CW3O, GRAMPUS’s Web3 business will gain significant momentum."



3 years ago, GRAMPUS launched its Web3 business through its blockchain subsidiary, 'GRAMPUS CWC: Cypherpunks Write Code'. The company has since been providing stable services for the Web3 version of its legacy game 'Cooking Adventure', known as 'Norma In Metaland'. The game has hosted various events and weekly user participation championships. Recently, 'Norma In Metaland' was ranked in the top 4 at the Blockchain Game Awards 2023 hosted by PlayToEarn, marking a significant milestone in the casual Web3 gaming market.

GRAMPUS is preparing to launch 'Juicy Adventure', a Web3 third-person shooter (TPS) game, in early access for global users in the third quarter of this year. Additionally, GRAMPUS is strengthening its partnership with Web3 partner ISKRA and is actively forming alliances with various Web3 gaming developers. This new executive promotion is expected to lead to the expansion of GRAMPUS’s game lineup and the advancement of its business strategy for the global market.



BY Kim Nam-Gyu rain@gamedonga.co.kr