South Korea holds fire drills for western border islands. June. 27, 2024 08:10. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

South Korean Marine Corps' K-9 self-propelled artillery, deployed on Daeyeonpyeong Island, Ongjin County, Incheon, a northwest island not far from North Korea, fired fire toward the sea on Wednesday. This was the first time since August 2017 during the Moon Jae-in administration, that maritime fire was carried out in the Northwestern Islands in about seven years. The ban on maritime shooting established per September 19 Inter-Korean Military Agreement signed in 2018 had been completely lifted.



The South Korean government suspended the effects of the September 19 Agreement on June 4 after North Korea’s provocations including the recent launch of filth balloons and conducted live-fire training in the Northwestern Islands 22 days later. North Korea launched more trash balloons for two consecutive nights on Monday and Tuesday, and even launched missiles in early morning of the same day, re-raising the level of tensions. The missile exploded mid-flight.



On Wednesday afternoon, South Korean Marine Corps conducted maritime live-fire training on Baengnyeong Island and Yeonpyeong Island using K-9 self-propelled howitzers, Cheonmu multiple launch rockets and Spike anti-tank missiles. The Marine Corps reported that a total of 290 rounds were fired over the course of approximately one hour. The K-9 self-propelled howitzer and Chunmu were aimed at a specific area in the sea, while the Spike was aimed at a mock target floating in the sea.



The South Korean military believes that the failed missile launched by North Korea was a hypersonic missile. “There is a possibility of North Korea re-launching the hypersonic solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) that was launched in early April under the observation of Chairman Kim Jong Un,” said a South Korean military source.



