Yoon criticizes N. Korea-Russia treaty as violation of UN resolution. June. 26, 2024 07:56. by Joo-Young Jeon aimhigh@donga.com.

Marking the 74th anniversary of the Korean War, President Yoon Suk Yeol strongly criticized the recent treaty between North Korea and Russia, calling it a direct violation of UN Security Council resolutions. Speaking at the anniversary event held at EXCO in Daegu on Tuesday, President Yoon highlighted the provocations by North Korea, including the recent distribution of waste balloons, and condemned the treaty as "anachronistic" and contrary to historical progress. This marks President Yoon's first public comment on the 'Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' signed between North Korea and Russia last Wednesday.



President Yoon emphasized the contrasting paths of the two Koreas, stating, "While we are running on the path to freedom and prosperity, North Korea insists on the path of regression and remains the last frozen land on earth." This year's Korean War commemoration was notably held in Daegu, the temporary capital during the first 33 days of the war.



Later in the day, President Yoon visited the U.S. aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, docked at the Busan Naval Operations Base. He continued his critique of North Korea, addressing its advancements in nuclear and missile capabilities and its threats of nuclear weapon use. This visit marks the third time a sitting South Korean president has boarded a U.S. aircraft carrier, following former Presidents Park Chung-hee in 1974 and Kim Young-sam in 1994.



