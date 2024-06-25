More than 1,300 heat-related deaths in Haji. June. 25, 2024 08:01. by 카이로=김기윤 특파원 pep@donga.com.

More than 1,300 passed away due to heat-related illnesses during the Hajj, the largest pilgrimage event in the Islamic world held in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. With scorching temperatures exceeding 50 degrees Celsius continuing throughout the daytime, the victims were mostly unregistered foreign pilgrims from low-income families with limited access to air-conditioning facilities and shelters. Haji's underground economy, dominated by illegal brokers and agencies, is being criticized as well.



Saudi Arabia Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalazel appeared on national TV on June 24th and announced that the total number of deaths due to heat-related illnesses during the Hajj period from June 14 to 19 amounted to 1,301. This is the first time that an official tally of Hajj deaths has been released. According to the Saudi National Meteorological Center, the temperature of the Great Mosque of Mecca reached 51.8 degrees Celsius during Hajj. With many more patients yet suffering from heat-related illnesses, the number of deaths may increase further.



Hajj, celebrated every year from December 7 to 12 in the Islamic calendar, is one of the five major pillars of Muslims. Muslims must visit Mecca and Medina, the birthplace of Islam, at least once in their life. There are many pilgrims illegally entering the country, walking long distances to fulfill their religious duties. Authorities said that 83% of the deaths came from unauthorized pilgrims, many of whom were Egyptian nationals.



Pilgrims, with official permission from the Saudi government, can travel in air-conditioned vans and buses and stay in air-conditioned tents during breaks. In contrast, most of the pilgrims who suffered from death are known to have walked long distances under the hot sun and prayed for hours without proper shelter or rest.



Unlicensed pilgrimage programs are chosen due to economic reasons. According to the New York Times, official Hajj travel packages range from $5,000 to $10,000 depending on the pilgrim's country of origin. Such a price is difficult to pay for pilgrims from countries such as Egypt and Jordan, where the economic situation has worsened. Accordingly, pilgrims pay agents or brokers to enter the country without official visas at a lower cost. “I paid $2,000 to an (unlicensed) agency for my parents’ pilgrimage,” said an Egyptian pilgrim.



Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly of Egypt announced plans to investigate brokers who helped unregistered pilgrims travel.



한국어