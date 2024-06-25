'K-Tourism Roadshow' held in Paris. June. 25, 2024 08:00. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

A large-scale experiential event introducing Korean tourism was held in Paris, France, as interest in K-tourism surged, with a record number of French tourists visiting Korea last year.



The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, alongside the Korea Tourism Organization, hosted the "K-Tourism Roadshow" at the Westfield Forum des Halles shopping mall in Paris on Saturday and Sunday. This event comes ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which will commence on July 26. The shopping mall’s third basement level was transformed into a Korean tourism promotion zone, where visitors could experience the sensation of arriving in Korea via a photo zone equipped with a Korean Air first-class seat. Popular attractions included K-pop dance classes, K-beauty tutorials, street food tastings, and traditional liquor cocktail samples.



Following this event, the Ministry and the Tourism Organization plan to run Korean tourism advertisements at about 190 locations throughout Paris and operate a tourism promotion center at Korea House during the Olympics.



