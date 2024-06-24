Gyeonghuigung Palace Night Tours to launch next year. June. 24, 2024 08:06. by 이채완 chaewani@donga.com.

On a Friday afternoon, a group of history enthusiasts, led by the renowned history commentator Park Gwang-il, embarked on a unique journey-the ‘Gyeonghuigung Palace Night Tour.’ This was the first of its kind since the Palace opened its doors to the public in 2002. Dressed in the attire of a Joseon Dynasty eunuch, Mr. Park guided the group through Gyeonghui Palace, sharing intriguing anecdotes about its history.



Of the five major palaces in Seoul, Gyeonghuigung Palace, which had been the only one to remain closed to nighttime tours, is set to make a historic change. It is scheduled to open its gates to the public at night next year. Unlike other palaces, Gyeonghuigung Palace had not been illuminated at night. However, the Seoul Museum of History, which oversees the management of Gyeonghuigung Palace, has secured a budget for lighting, heralding a new era for the palace.



The recent ‘Gyeonghuigung Palace Night Tour’ was held two days from Friday and implemented as a pilot project ahead of the full-scale night opening starting next year. The response to the project was overwhelmingly positive, with citizens eagerly signing up for 100 spots, which were sold out on the same day, sparking excitement for the upcoming night tours.



Citizens participating in the Friday event admired the night view of Gyeonghuigung Palace. Cheers were heard at the sight of a lighted view of Gyeonghuigung Palace, which started to darken after sunset, creating a more subdued atmosphere. “Gyeonghuigung Palace was the only palace that did not have night tours. I applied as soon as I heard of the night tour, it is meaningful to be able to view Gyeonghuigung Palace at night and listen to its history,” said



Jeong Won-sik (age 33), an office worker.



The Seoul Museum of History plans to launch the Gyeonghuigung Palace Night Tour next year in line with the ‘Royal Culture Festival’ held every spring. “So far, the last leg of the festival ended at the Jongmyo Shrine, because Gyeonghuigung Palace had not opened at night. We are planning to include the Gyeonghuigung Palace Night Tour in Seoul’s leading tour programs,” said an official with the museum. The museum is considering increasing the frequency of tours as well as the number of participants.



한국어