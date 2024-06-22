S. Korea-US-Japan vs. N. Korea-Russia in new cold war. June. 22, 2024 08:20. by Kwan-Seok Jang jks@donga.com.

On Thursday (local time), Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that South Korea's consideration of providing lethal weapons to Ukraine would be a "big mistake." He added, "If such a thing happens, we will make a corresponding decision which will not be favorable to the South Korean leadership." Putin's direct threat to "retaliate painfully" against South Korea came less than 24 hours after the South Korean government announced it would reconsider its principle of not providing lethal weapons to Ukraine. This followed the conclusion of a North Korea-Russia treaty that justifies Russian military intervention on the Korean Peninsula in case of emergencies. Putin also indicated he might supply precision weapons to North Korea, explicitly discussing the transfer of advanced military technology—a red line defined by the South Korean government.



As Russia emerges as a new security threat to South Korea, with simultaneous retaliation threats from North Korea and Russia, the South Korean government has emphasized joint responses with the US and Japan. Next week, the three nations will conduct their first joint military exercise, 'Freedom Edge,' involving the US Navy’s nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt across various domains such as maritime, underwater, aerial, and cyber. The government plans to expand communication at the security chiefs or vice-ministerial levels of foreign affairs and defense of the three countries to address the threat from the North Korea-Russia alliance.



South Korea is also reportedly considering participating for the first time in the US-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defense Ministerial meeting to be held in Japan at the end of next month. "It is not yet confirmed," a high-ranking government official stated. "if necessary, we can also participate."



