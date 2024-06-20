Kim waited for Putin at the airport at 2 a.m.. June. 20, 2024 07:45. by Hyo-Ju Son hjson@donga.com.

President Vladimir Putin arrived in Pyongyang after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, well past the anticipated arrival time. Both North Korea and Russia had officially announced Putin's two-day, one-night visit to North Korea on Tuesday and Wednesday, with an expected arrival at Sunan Airport in Pyongyang on Monday night. However, his arrival was delayed significantly. North Korean State Affairs Commission Chairman Kim Jong Un met Putin alone at the airport.



According to Russia's state-run RIA Novosti news agency, President Putin arrived at 2:22 a.m. North Korea's Korean Central News Agency reported that Chairman Kim had arrived on the dark airport runway early, walking back and forth on the red carpet, waiting for Putin to arrive.



When Putin disembarked from his IL-96 private plane and descended the stairs, Chairman Kim smiled brightly and hugged Putin twice. Despite Putin's over four-hour lateness due to his domestic schedule, Chairman Kim appeared unfazed. A diplomatic source remarked, "The sight of the dictator, who is deified and revered by the North Korean people, coming from Pyongyang to the airport at dawn and waiting impatiently has been revealed to the world."



At the airport, the two leaders rode together in the Aurus limousine, known as the 'Russian version of Rolls-Royce,' and headed to their accommodation, Kumsusan Guesthouse. Chairman Kim invited Putin to get into the car first and relinquished the right back seat, traditionally the head seat. Instead, Kim circled the car and sat to Putin's left. North Korean media reported that Chairman Kim personally escorted Putin to his accommodation and had a “warm chat” with him.



