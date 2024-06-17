Singer Kim reaches agreement with victim 35 days after DUI hit-and-run. June. 17, 2024 07:52. by 임재혁 heok@donga.com.

Korean trot singer Kim Ho-joong (age 33), who was arrested on charges of DUI hit-and-run, recently reached an agreement with the victim, a taxi driver. According to an official from Mr. Kim's side on Sunday, Mr. Kim apologized to victim A on Wednesday, and both parties signed an agreement the following day. Thirty-five days have passed since the accident on June 9. Kim, who is being investigated by the prosecution while in custody, communicated his intention to reach an agreement through the prosecution, to which A responded and reached an agreement. The victim is receiving outpatient treatment, and the taxi involved in the accident is still being repaired.



The terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but generally, in traffic accidents, agreements are advantageous in sentencing. On the other hand, some view that Kim will not be able to avoid a prison sentence as he is also accused of destroying evidence and committing false self-admittance.



Kim crashed into A's stationary taxi, which had been placed on the opposite side of the central line, on a road in Apgujeong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, and fled. On June 7, the prosecution extended Kim's detention period to Wednesday.



