Pediatricians and obstetricians reject collective strike for patient care. June. 14, 2024 07:39.

Despite the upcoming collective strike led by the Korean Medical Association (KMA) slated for next Tuesday, some doctors have declared their intention to continue treating patients. Out of 20 local clinics surveyed on Thursday, only four confirmed plans to join the strike, while 11 stated they would maintain normal operations. The KMA has expressed high expectations for participation, but criticism from patient groups suggests that turnout might not be as high as anticipated.



Amidst the strike, individual hospitals and associations are making their own decisions. Pediatric and maternity hospitals, for instance, have decided to operate normally on Tuesday. “It should be decided individually by each hospital,” said Choi Yong-jae, president of the Korean Pediatric Hospital Association. “Many hospitals have critical and inpatient cases transferred from larger facilities. Realistically, we cannot leave sick children behind.” The association comprises over 130 pediatric hospitals. Oh Sang-yoon, secretary-general of the Korean Obstetricians and Gynecologists Association, representing over 140 maternity hospitals, shared a similar sentiment. “While we fully agree with the KMA's stance, we cannot cancel scheduled deliveries and treatments,” he said. “For emergency deliveries, on-duty doctors will work as usual next Tuesday.”



Even the Korean Society of Anesthesiologists, a key player in the medical field, has made its stance clear. Anesthesiologists at university hospitals have indicated that “essential personnel will remain at their posts.” The society decided in a meeting on Thursday that staff needed for critical surgeries, emergency procedures, and pain management for critically ill patients will work as usual. Surgeries requiring general anesthesia cannot proceed without anesthesiologists, highlighting the crucial role they play in patient care.



A survey conducted by The Dong-A Ilbo on Thursday found that out of 20 clinics in Seoul, only four (20%) confirmed they would close next Tuesday. Two planned to close only in the afternoon after morning consultations. Of the remaining 16 clinics, 11 (55%) said they would operate normally, while five (25%) had not yet decided their stance.



Patient advocacy groups held a press conference in front of the National Assembly in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, on Thursday, urging the KMA to call off the strike. After the press conference, some groups attempted to deliver an appeal letter to the KMA headquarters in Yongsan District, Seoul, but were barred entry by KMA staff, resulting in a confrontation.



