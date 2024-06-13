BTS's eldest brother JIN Discharged from the Military. June. 13, 2024 09:41. by 사지원 4g1@donga.com.

JIN, the eldest member of BTS, completed his 18-month military service and was discharged as a sergeant on Wednesday, making him the first of the seven BTS members to finish his military duty.



On the day of his discharge, JIN, wearing his combat uniform adorned with the ‘Special Warrior’ mark, received applause from fellow soldiers at the 5th Division recruit training center in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province. He then left the guard post, saluting fans and reporters with a raised hand. BTS members RM, J-Hope, V, Jungkook, and Jimin, except for Suga, visited to congratulate JIN on his discharge, reportedly taking leave to be there. RM, currently serving in the military band, played their hit song "Dynamite" on the saxophone. Jin left the scene after shouting "Goodbye ARMY" to reporters and fans.



"I did very well in the military,” Jin said live on Weverse. “I initially wasn't going to cry, but I was so happy and tearful that I cried twice." He plans to attend the ‘2024 BTS Festa’ on Thursday, the day after his discharge, and have a hug with about 1,000 fans. Following J-Hope's discharge this October, all BTS members are expected to complete their military service by June next year.



