Netanyahu's rival Benny Gantz quits Israeli war cabinet. June. 11, 2024 07:55. by 카이로=김기윤 pep@donga.com.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu prioritizes keeping his position over national security,”



Benny Gantz, the head of the Israeli National Unity, resigned from Israel’s war cabinet on Sunday, which was established in response to a war against a Palestinian armed group, Hamas, in October last year. The moderate politician has been accusing the extreme-right prime minister of delaying the return of Israeli hostages detained by Hamas because the prime minister is sticking to hard-line policies. The war cabinet, which consists of Gantz, Prime Minister Netanyahu, and Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, is in charge of making key decisions for the country during the war.



“The prime minister is preventing Israel’s true victory in its war against Hamas,” said Gantz during a press conference on Sunday, implying that the return of Israeli hostages is being delayed because the Netanyahu administration remains stubborn, calling for the destruction of Hamas, which is unlikely. He asked for forgiveness from the families of the hostages, saying that he was partially responsible for this.



In particular, Gantz called for early general elections, saying that Prime Minister Netanyahu is maintaining his position with the war as an excuse. He also urged the defense minister to join him in resignation, asking the minister to do the right thing.



Gantz, who served as a defense minister and an Army Chief of Staff, entered the political circles in 2018. In multiple surveys asking preferences for the next prime minister, he earned higher ratings than Prime Minister Netanyahu. It was also reported that the Joe Biden administration of the U.S. prefers him over the current prime minister as he is more moderate than Netanyahu, who sticks to hard-line policies.



The National Unity led by Gantz is not part of the far-right coalition, which has 64 out of 120 seats available in the Israeli parliament. Therefore, his resignation from the war cabinet does not immediately impact Netanyahu’s position as prime minister. However, more people across society are expected to call for early general elections.



In opposition to this movement, Prime Minister Netanyahu might rely even more on far-right figures within the coalition. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir – two key far-right figures of the coalition – are the leaders of the Religious Zionist Party with seven seats and the Jewish National Front with six seats, respectively. The two are expected to have more significant power in the future.



