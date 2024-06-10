NewJeans’ ‘How Sweet’ sold 1.08 million copies last month. June. 10, 2024 08:08. by 이호재기자 hoho@donga.com.

The girl group NewJeans' double single album 'How Sweet,' released on May 24, has become a million-seller. Its agency, ADOR, announced on Sunday that 'How Sweet' sold a total of 1.08 million copies on Circle Chart last month alone. Circle Chart is a music chart produced by the Korea Music Content Association. This makes all four albums released by NewJeans since their debut in 2022 million-sellers. Previously, their debut album, 'New Jeans,' sold 1.59 million copies, 'OMG' sold 1.66 million copies, and 'Get Up' sold 2.14 million copies.



The eponymous title track from the new album, ‘How Sweet,’ has been on the global music platform Spotify's ‘Weekly Top Songs Global’ for two consecutive weeks. The song is also climbing the U.S. Billboard charts, peaking at No. 7 on the Global (excluding U.S.) chart and No. 12 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100. Another song from the album, ‘Bubble Gum,’ has reached the top of the charts on major Korean music sites such as Melon, Genie, and Bugs.



NewJeans is also gaining popularity in Japan. Three of their songs, “Ditto,” “OMG,” and “ETA,” were included in Japan’s Billboard Hot 100 for the first half of this year (January-June). NewJeans plans to release the album “Supernatural” separately in Japan on June 21.



한국어