Legendary faker: ‘My goal is to be an Influence for good’

Lee Sang-hyeok (28), known as 'Faker,' articulated his goal of being a positive influence during Thursday's ceremony, during which he became the first inductee into the 'Hall of Legends.' He emphasized the importance of excelling in games and changing the public's perception of gaming. The Hall of Legends is a new initiative by Riot Games to honor the top players in its popular game, League of Legends (LoL).



“Many people view games negatively and believe they lack a social message. In an era where provocative media heavily influences young viewers, I strive to live a more restrained and exemplary life,” Lee said at a press conference held at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul. “I hope that many fans who watch me grow will also learn from my journey.”



As a member of the e-sports team T1, Lee has achieved unparalleled success in the LoL e-sports league. Since his debut in 2013, he has consistently dominated the scene, winning the League of Legends World Championship four times and the LCK, a domestic league, 10 times.



Despite his numerous accomplishments, Lee remains focused on future challenges. “The Hall of Legends commemorates past achievements, but the upcoming regular season presents a new path,” he said. “I will concentrate on future games.”



