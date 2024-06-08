Parties amending rules at the whims of internal power brokers. June. 08, 2024 08:28. .

With the national conventions of the People Power Party (PPP) and the Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) scheduled for July and August, respectively, the revision of party constitutions and regulations has become contentious. The PPP is debating an amendment to change the existing single-leader system to a "dual leadership system," while the DPK is discussing the introduction of a new clause that would create exceptions to the rule requiring the party leader to resign one year before running for president. These moves are seen as tactics to either check or favor certain individuals, intertwined with internal power dynamics.



The dual leadership system proposed by Hwang Woo-yeo, interim chairman of the PPP, is perceived as a measure to keep Han Dong-hoon, a former interim chairman who is considered a strong contender for the party leadership, in check. Under this system, the runner-up in the leadership election would serve as the senior vice-chairman and deputy leader and would succeed the leader if the position becomes vacant. While this is presented as a measure to enhance party stability, the proposal, coming just over a month before the convention, is unprecedented and suspected to be a preemptive move against Han's potential election.



In the DPK, the introduction of an exception clause to the resignation deadline for the next party leader has sparked backlash, even from loyalists for pro-Lee Jae-myung. If the next leader plans to run in the March 2027 presidential election, they must step down by March 2026. This has raised concerns about holding the June 2026 local elections without a party leader, seen as a consideration of the political schedule of current leader Lee. Additionally, the proposed amendment to reflect 20% of party members' votes in selecting parliamentary leaders is viewed as a move to strengthen the influence of loyalist "pro-Lee" members, ultimately solidifying Lee's position.



The controversy over party rules and regulations in both the ruling party, which shares government power and the major opposition party that controls the National Assembly cannot be seen merely as internal power struggles. The PPP, which had emphasized unity between the party and the government, saw the rise of pro-Yoon factions leading to a defeat in the April 10 general election. Now, the pro-Yoon faction appears to be using amendments to party rules as a tool to check new forces. Similarly, the DPK must reflect on how pro-Lee forces' overconfidence led to their hardline candidate's defeat in the parliamentary speaker election.



Party constitutions and regulations are the legal foundations of political parties and must reflect changes in the times. However, the current controversy over amendments is not about party renewal or gaining public support but rather about shifting without principles according to the whims of minor internal power dynamics. This preoccupation with amending party rules for narrow internal power struggles reflects the current state of the legislature's first and second-largest parties.



