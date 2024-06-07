Park Min-ji vies to win 4 consecutive KLPGA wins. June. 07, 2024 08:14. by 김정훈 기자 hun@donga.com.

Park Min-ji is challenging herself to become the first golfer to win four consecutive wins in a single tournament of the KLPGA Tour.



Park will compete in the KLPGA Tour’s Celltrion Queens Masters tournament, which will be held at the Seolhaeone Golf Club in Yangyang County, Gangwon Province, from Friday through Monday. With her third consecutive win in the tournament last year, she became the fifth golfer to achieve three consecutive wins in a single tournament of the KLPGA Tour, following the late Ku Ok-hee, Pak Se-ri, Kang Soo-yun, and Kim Hye-rim. No one has yet to achieve four consecutive wins in the tour's history.



With 18 wins under her belt in the KLPGA Tour, Park Min-ji is a force to be reckoned with. Despite not securing a win yet this season, she's been making her presence felt with impressive performances in the Top 10 of four out of seven tournaments. “It is an honor to challenge myself to achieve four consecutive wins in a tournament that is held once a year. I don’t have a win yet this year," she said. "It will be great to get my first win in the tournament. My shots, putts, and condition aren’t the best but not bad either. I am expecting good results as I tend to focus better in a situation like this.”



