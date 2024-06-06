Djokovic injury postpones record-breaking Major Win. June. 06, 2024 07:58. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

Novak Djokovic (37, Serbia, world No. 1) withdrew from the quarterfinals of the French Open tennis tournament due to injury. Djokovic was scheduled to play the quarterfinals on Wednesday against Casper Ruud (26, Norway, world No. 7), whom he faced in last year’s final, but forfeited the match due to pain in his right knee. Djokovic had also taken painkillers during the round of 16.



This is the first time Djokovic has withdrawn ahead of a match in any of the four major tournaments (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open). Consequently, his bid to win 25 major tournaments has been postponed. Djokovic holds the record for winning men's singles at major tournaments 24 times, including three wins at the French Open. One more victory would tie him with Margaret Court (82, Australia), who won the women's singles title 25 times.



Due to his withdrawal, Djokovic also ceded the world No. 1 spot to Jannik Sinner (23, Italy, world No. 2). Sinner became the first Italian player to reach No. 1 in the world rankings. On the same day, Sinner defeated Grigor Dimitrov (33, Bulgaria, world No. 10) 3-0 (6-2, 6-4, 7-6) to advance to the semifinals.



