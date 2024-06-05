Entire September 19 inter-Korean military agreement suspended. June. 05, 2024 08:02. .

In response to North Korea's filth-filled balloons and GPS signal disruption attempts, the South Korean government suspended the entire September 19 inter-Korean military agreement. During a June 4 Cabinet meeting, this suspension was decided to remain until mutual trust between the Koreas was reestablished, and President Yoon Suk Yeol even approved it. The government and military authorities announced that this move permits gun firing, military drills near the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) and Northwest islands, and the use of speaker broadcasts as powerful psychological warfare tools.



South Korea's suspension of the agreement effectively terminates a deal already voided by the North's full, unilateral cancellation. However, the South opted for suspension rather than complete abolition, leaving room for political dialogue while increasing its military operational flexibility. Tensions will likely escalate, however, as long as North Korea continues its low-class and blatant provocations and South Korea responds firmly, even willingly preparing for potential conflicts.



The September 19 inter-Korean military agreement signed in 2018 has indeed served as the minimum safety pin to prevent a military confrontation between the two Koreas despite multiple violations by the North. In November 2023, South Korea partially suspended the agreement following North Korea's reconnaissance satellite launch. Although North Korea declared the agreement entirely terminated, South Korea upheld the remaining clauses, except one with the no-fly zone. It refrained from military activities in buffer zones on land and sea. However, the current full suspension has removed those last remaining military constraints.



The South Korean government plans to escalate its responses to North Korea's provocations gradually. The North announced a temporary halt to sending filth-filled balloons if the South stopped sending anti-North propaganda fliers. This typical tactic aims to cause internal division in the South by targeting defector groups committed to distributing anti-North fliers. This situation could reignite inter-Korean tensions, making South Korea's future responses critical to monitor.



South Korea's Constitutional Court ruled that banning anti-North fliers is unconstitutional, so the government does not ask groups to stop sending them. However, the ruling addressed excessive restrictions on freedom of expression‎, not the need for warnings or restraints to ensure the safety of residents near the inter-Korean border. A nation must protect both freedom of expression‎ and the safety of its people. Managing risky situations wisely is crucial to maintaining a firm stance against the North.



