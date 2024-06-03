Tech firms including Google, Intel form anti-Nvidia frontline. June. 03, 2024 07:48. by 박현익 beepark@donga.com.

A so-called “alliance against Nvidia’s artificial intelligence chips” was launched by eight major U.S. tech firms: Google, Microsoft, Meta, Intel, AMD, Broadcom, Cisco and HPE. The allied group is exclusive to U.S. businesses ranging from AI chip design and manufacturing to AI modeling at the final user stage to infrastructure systems such as servers. In a nutshell, a U.S.-led AI supply chain has been shaped to put the brakes on the Nvidia-dominated market.



Last Thursday, eight U.S. tech leaders, including Google and Microsoft, made a significant announcement. They unveiled the Ultra Accelerator Link, a comprehensive standard for AI chips, as a key part of their strategy against Nvidia. The alliance, not including Nvidia, aims to reduce market dependence on the tech giant by setting an open industry standard for more efficient AI accelerators. They plan to release an independent set of standards by the third quarter, as reported by Reuters.



