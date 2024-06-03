BTS Jin to be discharged on June 12. June. 03, 2024 07:46. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

BTS's eldest member, Jin, will be discharged from the South Korean military on June 12 and will return to his fans.



On June 13, the day after his discharge and the anniversary of BTS's debut, Jin will attend ‘2024 FESTA,’ where he will meet with fans at Jamsil Sports Complex in Seoul. BTS's agency, Big Hit Music, said, “This fan event was organized at Jin's suggestion as he wanted to spend a meaningful time with BTS's fandom, Amy, in close proximity.”



The fan event will consist of ‘Jin's Greetings’ and ‘Seokjin on June 13, 2024, Clear Weather.’ The first part will be a 'hug party' for 1,000 fans, and the second part will feature various aspects of Jin that BTS's fandom, 'Amy,' would like to see.



Currently, all seven members of BTS are serving in the military. Jin will be the first to be discharged, and J-Hope will leave the military in October of this year. In June of next year, the remaining five members - Sugar, RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook - will all be discharged and demobilized.



